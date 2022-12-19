FIFA worldcup 2022 final: From Sundar Pichai to Anand Mahindra to Elon Musk, all react on Argentina epic’s win

New Delhi: Lionel Messi-led Argentina defeated defending champions France in thrilling and bone-chilling final to lift the FIFA worldcup title 2022 in Lusail Stadium of Doha, Qatar. The win completed legendary footballer Lionel Messi’s childhood dream to win the FIFA worldcup title trophy. This marks more imporant that ever when Messi had announced earlier to leave the internation football after the worldcup.

The finale went to penalty shootout after both teams scored equal 3-3 scores in full time and extra-time. France Kylian Mbappe’s hatrick played crucial role to give Argentina neck-to-neck compeition in the world’s most beautiful game. The final cut-throating game impressed many world and business leaders also.

Anand Mahindra said for the final of football worldcup 2022 that we were watching the greatest game of the beautiful game. He further said it’s M&M or rather M vs M. Messi vs Mbappe.

Earlier, he posted a tweet and wrote, “Watching the WC final on TV sitting between my French son in law who’s screaming “Allez Les Bleus” & my Mexican son in law who’s chanting “Vamos Argentina” Amd I’m sitting & quietly whispering “Chak De India—in ‘26”.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai didn’t leave behind to exress his excitement about the final game. He wrote on Twitter, “One of the greatest games ever. Well played Argentina and France. Jogo Bonito. Nobody deserves it more than #messi, imho the greatest ever to play the game. What a swansong.”

Similarly, tech billionaire and Twitter head Elon Musk, who went to Lusai stadium in Doha to watch the finale between Argentina and France, called it ‘Duel in the Desert’. He further said that he couldn’t ask for a better game. Incredible play by Argentina and France.

Apple CEO Tim Cook called the final game ‘one of the greatest games I’ve ever seen. He congratulated Argentina for winning the FIFA worldcup 2022 title.

Openai and ChatGPT founder Sam Altman called it the best game ever in his tweet.