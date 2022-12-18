FIFA worldcup 2022 final: Elon Musk reaches Doha stadium to watch the finale; shares video of first GOAL by Argentina - Watch here

New Delhi: Tech billionaire and Twitter head Elon Musk has reached Qatar to watch the finale of FIFA worldcup 2022 between Argentina and France. He has shared the opening celebration of the worldcup final game in the Lusail stadium in Doha. He also urged users to follow the world cup on Twitter in his post.

ALSO READ | Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2022: E-commerce offering up to 36% discounts on iPhone 13, Samsung S22 Ultra, Redmi 10, more - In PICS

He also shared the video of the first goal by Argentina when legendary footballer Lionel Messi turned a penalty into a successful goal, leading Argentina with 1-0 against France.

At World Cup right now pic.twitter.com/CG7zMMxSjE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Follow The World Cup on Twitter!https://t.co/SaTzwDzBuR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Great goal by Argentina! pic.twitter.com/WIs9ocfPcz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

According to a report, the winner of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final will receive $42 million in prize money, which is somewhere around Rs 347 crore. This is a massive amount. The runner-up will get $30 million Rs 248 crore. The third-placed team, who is Croatia now after they Morocco on Saturday night 2-1), is awarded $27 million (Rs 2.39 billion) while the fourth-placed team wins $25 million (Rs 2.06 billion).