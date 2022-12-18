topStoriesenglish
FIFA worldcup 2022 final: Elon Musk reaches Doha stadium to watch the finale; shares video of first GOAL by Argentina - Watch here

He also shared the video of the first goal by Argentina when legendary footballer Lionel Messi turned a penalty into a successful goal, leading Argentina with 1-0 against France.

  • Argentina and France are competing for the Qatar FIFA worldcup 2022 title.
  • Elon Musk reaches Doha to watch the finale.
  • Messi is playing the last international football match.

New Delhi: Tech billionaire and Twitter head Elon Musk has reached Qatar to watch the finale of FIFA worldcup 2022 between Argentina and France. He has shared the opening celebration of the worldcup final game in the Lusail stadium in Doha. He also urged users to follow the world cup on Twitter in his post. 

According to a report, the winner of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final will receive $42 million in prize money,  which is somewhere around Rs 347 crore. This is a massive amount. The runner-up will get $30 million Rs 248 crore. The third-placed team, who is Croatia now after they Morocco on Saturday night 2-1), is awarded $27 million (Rs 2.39 billion) while the fourth-placed team wins $25 million (Rs 2.06 billion).

