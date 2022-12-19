‘Should I step down as Twitter head?’: Elon Musk asks Twitteratis in new poll

New Delhi: Tech billionaire and Twitter head Elon Musk has started a poll on microblogging platform asking platform users whether he should step down as head of Twitter. He also said that he would abide by the results of this poll. He started the poll on December 19, 2022. The result will be declared tomorrow morning. Thereafter, it would be interesting to see what actions he will take on the basis of poll. 57.2% people have chosen ‘yes’ in the poll, meaning they want Elon Musk to step down from Twitter head. But still 9 hours have left before the final result comes.

Musk posted another tweet and wrote, " As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Twitteratis have mixed feeling regarding Elon Musk’s poll

A Twitter user named Steve Rudden, “People voting yes do realize that Elon is still going to own Twitter, he’s just going to find someone to take on the day to day operations, but have say in everything, sooo your yes vote is meaningless.”

People voting yes do realize that Elon is still going to own Twitter, he’s just going to find someone to take on the day to day operations, but have say in everything, sooo your yes vote is meaningless. — Steve Rudden (@SteveRudden) December 18, 2022

Another user Richard Staff wrote, “I've spent my entire life following the Mets and this is the most pathetic thing I've ever seen.”

I've spent my entire life following the Mets and this is the most pathetic thing I've ever seen — Richard Staff (@RichardStaff) December 18, 2022

A Twitter user named Zsolt Whilhelm wrote, “Let me predict the consequences of this poll: If „yes“, Elon will be CEO for a few months longer until he finds a devoted successor. If „no“, Elon will be CEO for a few months longer until he finds a devoted successor.”

Musk acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal

It’s been three months since Elon Musk acquired popular microblogging platform Twitter in a $44 billion deal. He had fired top executives after his takeover including Twitter ex-CEO Parag Agrawal and almost 50% staff in the following months.

He has been doing sweeping changes in the platform since the takeover. He has brought the blue tick charge for users, remove origin device lables, more. Musk has got backlash over his several decision inlcuding banning journalists’ accounts, which he later revoked after a poll.