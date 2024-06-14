Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2757701
NewsBusinessCompanies
NATURAL GAS

GAIL Launches ‘Waah Kya Energy Hai’ Campaign To Promote Clean Fuel

A witty and emotional delivery of the story line and character arcs of the Mishra family makes their stories relatable, engaging the viewers.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 08:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

GAIL Launches ‘Waah Kya Energy Hai’ Campaign To Promote Clean Fuel

Known for its innovative campaigns to encourage people-driven efforts for environment conservation, GAIL (India) Limited has launched another campaign series ‘Waah Kya Energy Hai’ to highlight the accessibility and benefits of embracing new, clean and environmentally friendly fuel options – Compressed Natural Gas and Piped Natural Gas offered by GAIL and its group companies.

‘Waah Kya Energy Hai’, which comprises four short films in a mini-series format, tells the stories of a close-knit middle-class Indian family and how they navigate their challenges through a smarter choice of fuel usage, switching to D-PNG (Domestic Pipe Natural Gas), C-PNG (Commercial Pipe Natural Gas), CNG and Industrial PNG.
 
A witty and emotional delivery of the story line and character arcs of the Mishra family makes their stories relatable, engaging the viewers to not only enjoy these short films but also encourage them to think about a shift to clean fuel. These 4-5 minutes content capsules will be promoted digitally through digital and social media including GAIL’s YouTube channel, banners and influencer engagements across platforms.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, GAIL said, “Wah Kya Energy Hai campaign aims to persuade and motivate consumers by presenting natural gas as the smarter, safer, affordable and futuristic choice, one that aligns with environmental consciousness and the evolving needs of society.”

Well-known actors Srikant Verma, Divya Jagdale, Luv Vispute and Ahmed Khan play key roles in the four episodic short films, adding a relatable and compelling touch to the message of sustainability and progress.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Agnipath scheme be closed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'murderer' of 42 Indians in Kuwait?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will answer these questions on NEET?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Musk stop likes on X?
DNA Video
DNA: 4 bitter questions from BJP to RSS!
DNA Video
DNA: What's going on at Char Dham Yatra?
DNA Video
DNA: China-Pakistan's plan to terrorise Kashmir!
DNA Video
DNA: Demolition drive in Lucknow's Akbar Nagar
DNA Video
DNA: Who stopped Yogi's bulldozer in Ayodhya?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit for India by going to G7?