topStoriesenglish2633021
NewsBusinessCompanies
HDFC BANK

HDFC Bank To Sell 2% Stake In NSDL IPO

In its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) dated July 7, the depository said the IPO will see sales of 57.3 million shares by its six shareholders.

Last Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 02:33 PM IST|Source: Reuters

Trending Photos

HDFC Bank To Sell 2% Stake In NSDL IPO

New Delhi: HDFC Bank will sell a 2% stake in the initial public offering (IPO) of the National Securities Depository (NSDL), the lender informed exchanges on Sunday. The lender holds an 8.95% stake in NSDL, which handles most of the securities held and settled in dematerialised form in the Indian capital market.

In its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) dated July 7, the depository said the IPO will see sales of 57.3 million shares by its six shareholders. 

IDBI Bank will sell up to 22.2 million shares, while National Stock Exchange will sell 18 million shares it owns in the depository.

Union Bank of India will sell 5.62 million shares, and State Bank of India, and Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) will sell 4 million and 3.4 million shares, respectively. The sixth shareholder participating in the IPO is HDFC Bank.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded