In good hands: Twitter reacts to Tata Sons’ buyout of Air India

New Delhi: Tata Sons' bid of Rs 18,000 crore has been selected as the winning bid by the Panel of Ministers for the sale of Air India, marking the return of the carrier to the Indian conglomerate after 68 years.

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, on Friday, announced that Tata Group has made the winning bid of Rs 18,000 crore for Air India. Tata Sons defeated SpiceJet promoter’s bid to acquire the state-owned carrier.

Following the news, Twitterati rejoiced as many believed that Tata Sons will do justice with the airline started by JRD Tata in 1932. Tata Group chairman emeritus Ratan N Tata welcomed the move and said, “Welcome back, Air India.”

Welcome back, Air India pic.twitter.com/euIREDIzkV — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 8, 2021

Indian cricket commentator Harsh Bhogle said, “Looking forward to be proud of #AirIndia. In good hands. The expectations from the Tatas are high. With you.”

Looking forward to be proud of #AirIndia. In good hands. The expectations from the Tatas are high. With you. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 8, 2021

In a statement, SpiceJet founder Ajay Singh, who lost the bid to Tata, said, "I congratulate the Tata Group on winning the bid for Air India and wish them all the success.”

"...I am confident that the Tata Group will restore the glory of Air India and make all of India proud. They ran a transparent and flexible process and gave new impetus to India's disinvestment program," he added.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also expressed his wishes to the Tata Group on buying out Air India. "I want to congratulate the winning bidders, Talace Pvt Ltd of Tata Sons. They have a great responsibility. I believe they would be able to serve the people of the country with excellent service," he told ANI.

I want to congratulate the winning bidders, Talace Pvt Ltd of Tata Sons. They have a great responsibility. I believe they would be able to serve the people of the country with excellent service: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tata Sons winning Air India bid pic.twitter.com/r1Laz2QzS8 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

