Infosys, TCS, Wipro recruitment: IT firms offer up to 120% hike, joining benefits and more

New Delhi: India’s topmost Infomation and Technology (IT) companies such as Tata Consultancy Service (TCS), Infosys and Wipro are on a hiring spree as the demand for software services booms in the COVID-19 world. Now, a new report points out that firms are now offering even a 120% hike to lure professionals, especially software engineers.

Another reason behind super aggressive hiring drives by IT companies is the slowdown in hiring trends during the pandemic. In the initial phases of the pandemic, hiring had plummeted by about 50 per cent.

However, now, most of the IT firms are now ramping up their ongoing hirings. Overall, the demand for IT professionals has jumped by about 400 per cent, according to a report by job search portal Indeed India.

The report analysing COVID-19’s impact on the country’s job market suggested that the “demand for skilled technical professionals including Application Developer, Lead Consultant, Salesforce Developer and Site Reliability Engineer grew 150-300 per cent between January 2020 and February 2021,” Mint reported.



Companies are also now open to offer impressive hikes on current salaries to hire more talented professionals. The report pointed out that full-stack engineers are now getting a 70-120 per cent hike by IT firms.

Previously, employers used to get a salary hike in the range of about 10 to 30 per cent. TCS also recently announced a recruitment drive for women professionals looking to restart their careers. Also Read: PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended: Check steps to link the two documents

“Talent and potential will always remain, and rebegin is an opportunity for talented experienced women professionals to inspire, reinvent and challenge themselves to make a mark," TCS said while announcing its biggest recruitment drive for women professionals. Also Read: Homegrown SpaceX in the making: ISRO to provide facilities, expertise to 2 spacetech startups to test rockets

Live TV

#mute