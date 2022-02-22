Govt unveils Draft India Data Accessibility & Use Policy 2022, aims to harness public sector data

New Delhi: The Indian government has inviting feedback and inputs on the Draft India Data Accessibility & Use Policy that aims to enhance access, quality, and use of data, in line with the current and emerging technology needs of the decade.

The "Draft India Data Accessibility & Use Policy 2022" policy document has been evolved in consultation with various stakeholders including academia, industry, and government. The draft of the policy is put up for public consultation, said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The last date of submission for inputs/feedback is March 18, 2022.

In the policy document, MeitY says that the policy aims to radically transform India's ability to harness public sector data for catalysing large scale social transformation. Any data sharing shall happen within the legal framework of India, its national policies and legislation as well as the recognised international guidelines.

This policy will be applicable to all data and information created/generated/collected/achieved by the government directly or through authorised agencies by various ministries/departments/organisations/ agencies and autonomous bodies.

India Data Office (IDO) shall be set up by the MeitY with an objective to streamline and consolidate data access and sharing of public data repositories across the government and other stakeholders.

