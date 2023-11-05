Kalpana Saroj: From Turmoil To Triumph - Inspiring Journey Of Kamani Tubes' Chairperson With A Net Worth Of Rs 917 Crores

New Delhi: Kalpana Saroj, the current Chairperson of Kamani Tubes, has achieved remarkable success despite facing numerous challenges and hardships in her life. Hailing from the city of Akola in Maharashtra, Saroj was married off at the tender age of 12, and her life took a tumultuous turn.

Settling in a Mumbai slum after her forced marriage, her life was marked by the torment she faced at the hands of her in-laws. (Also Read: Rags To Riches: The Inspirational Journey Of A Teen Turned Billionaire With A Rs 75,000 Crore Company)

The turning point in her life came when her father learned of her distressing circumstances and rescued her from the dire situation. Upon returning to her father's house, she faced social ostracism from her village. (Also Read: Are You Under 40? You Have A Chance To Earn Rs 26 Lakh; Read Details)

Despite contemplating suicide, Saroj persevered and found solace in work. She initially found employment in a garment company where she earned a meager daily wage of 2 rupees. This marked the beginning of a new phase in her life.

Determined to carve her path, she established a production house called KES Film Production, which released Telugu, English, and Hindi films.

Simultaneously, she expanded her business contacts and eventually ventured into Kamani Tubes. Through her business acumen, she transformed the company from losses to profits.

Today, Saroj's assets and net worth amount to approximately 917 crore rupees. Her inspiring journey serves as a beacon of hope for millions of women, demonstrating the power of resilience and determination in the face of adversity.