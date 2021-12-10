हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CESL

LED bulbs at Rs 10! THIS company will sell affordable lights to mark National Energy Conservation Day

CESL will distribute LED bulbs at a highly subsidised rate of Rs 10 per unit under the Gram UJALA scheme to mark National Energy Conservation Day on December 14.

LED bulbs at Rs 10! THIS company will sell affordable lights to mark National Energy Conservation Day

New Delhi: State-owned CESL will distribute LED bulbs at a highly subsidised rate of Rs 10 per unit under the Gram UJALA scheme to mark National Energy Conservation Day on December 14.

"On the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day 2021, observed each year on 14th December, Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) will be expanding their flagship Gram UJALA programme," a power ministry statement said.

Under the initiative, LED bulbs will be distributed at a highly subsidised rate at Rs 10 across 2,579 villages in five states -- Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Launched in March 2021 by R K Singh, Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, the programme has already achieved a distribution mark of more than 33 lakh LED bulbs in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Starting December 14, it will be active in the other three states as well, the statement said. Also Read: Cryptocurrencies should be used to empower democracy, not undermine it: PM Modi at Summit for Democracy

CESL will continue to provide 7-Watt, and 12-Watt energy-efficient LED bulbs that come with a guarantee period of three years against submission of working incandescent bulbs. Also Read: PM Kisan Yojana: Select farmers can get Rs 4000 instead of Rs 2000 in 10th instalment, check eligibility

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CESLLED bulbsConvergence Energy Services LtdGram UJALA Scheme
Next
Story

Microsoft, Robinhood and other companies willing to recruit 900 employees fired by Better.com CEO on Zoom call

Must Watch

PT8M18S

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to CDS Rawat