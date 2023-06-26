Mark Zuckerberg Seen Taking Jiu Jitsu Training Ahead Of Expected Cage Fight Against Elon Musk

New Delhi: The world is excitedly waiting for the cage fight between two billionaires – Meta head Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX head Elon Musk. The UFC chief recently said that both billionaires are ‘deadly serious’ about the fight. However, no information has come out if and when the fight between them will happen. The entire world is keenly waiting to watch the biggest fight.

New video recently shared on Twitter has intensified the excitement of people around the world in which Mark Zuckerberg was seen training Jiu Jitsu with Lex. Sharing the video on Twitter, Lex Fridman said he looked forward to train with Elon Musk as well. “It’s inspiring to see both Elon and Mark taking on the martial arts journey,” he added.

What’s the Entire Story?

It all started when Elon Musk challenged the Meta CEO and amateur Jiu-Jitusu fighter Mark Zuckerberg for a cage fight last week. Zuck accepted the challenge and sent him a location for the bout. The UFC president talked to both billionaires and concluded that they were ‘deadly serious’ on it.

What Is Jiu-Jitusu Martial Art?

Here's a highlight video of Mark Zuckerberg and I training jiu jitsu. I look forward to training with @elonmusk as well. It's inspiring to see both Elon and Mark taking on the martial arts journey. See the full video here: https://t.co/G1ubUuxILK pic.twitter.com/WsLaRiFf1o — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) June 25, 2023

Jiu-Jitusu drives from the Japanese ‘Ju’ meaning ‘gentle’ and ‘Jutsu’ meaning ‘art’. Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is primarily a ground-based martial art that use the principles of leverage, angles, pressure, timing, and knowledge of the human anatomy to force an opponent to submit without employing physical force.

Jiu jitsu concentrates on close-contact "grappling" holds and techniques, as well as the use of chokes and joint manipulations, in contrast to other martial arts that emphasise blows and/or kicks.