topStoriesenglish2627186
NewsBusinessCompanies
MARK ZUCKERBERG

Mark Zuckerberg Seen Taking Jiu Jitsu Training Ahead Of Expected Cage Fight Against Elon Musk

It all started when Elon Musk challenged the Meta CEO and amateur Jiu-Jitusu fighter Mark Zuckerberg for a cage fight last week. Zuck accepted the challenge and sent him a location for the bout. 

Written By  Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 03:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Musk and Mark are serious about cage fight.
  • Musk challenges Mark to come for a bout, which the latter accepts.
  • Marks seen taking Jiu-Jitsu training.

Trending Photos

Mark Zuckerberg Seen Taking Jiu Jitsu Training Ahead Of Expected Cage Fight Against Elon Musk

New Delhi: The world is excitedly waiting for the cage fight between two billionaires – Meta head Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX head Elon Musk. The UFC chief recently said that both billionaires are ‘deadly serious’ about the fight. However, no information has come out if and when the fight between them will happen. The entire world is keenly waiting to watch the biggest fight.

New video recently shared on Twitter has intensified the excitement of people around the world in which Mark Zuckerberg was seen training Jiu Jitsu with Lex. Sharing the video on Twitter, Lex Fridman said he looked forward to train with Elon Musk as well. “It’s inspiring to see both Elon and Mark taking on the martial arts journey,” he added.

What’s the Entire Story?

It all started when Elon Musk challenged the Meta CEO and amateur Jiu-Jitusu fighter Mark Zuckerberg for a cage fight last week. Zuck accepted the challenge and sent him a location for the bout. The UFC president talked to both billionaires and concluded that they were ‘deadly serious’ on it.

What Is Jiu-Jitusu Martial Art?

Jiu-Jitusu drives from the Japanese ‘Ju’ meaning ‘gentle’ and ‘Jutsu’ meaning ‘art’. Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is primarily a ground-based martial art that use the principles of leverage, angles, pressure, timing, and knowledge of the human anatomy to force an opponent to submit without employing physical force.

Jiu jitsu concentrates on close-contact "grappling" holds and techniques, as well as the use of chokes and joint manipulations, in contrast to other martial arts that emphasise blows and/or kicks.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'