New Delhi: Radhika Gupta has come a long way from being bullied to becoming one of the country's youngest chief executive officers. Gupta, the CEO of Edelweiss MF, opened up about her journey over the years in a recent post by 'Humans of Bombay,' an online photo-blog where residents, especially from Mumbai, share their lived experiences.

"I was born with a twisted neck," says the narrator. If that wasn't enough, I was constantly the new kid, shifting nations every three years," writes the 39-year-old in a blog post. "In seventh grade, I was the awkward new kid, surrounded by peers who mocked my heavy Indian accent. "They called me 'Apu,' after the Simpsons character," she adds. Read More:

Torticollis, or "crooked neck," as Gupta describes it in the post, is an uncommon disorder in which the neck muscles tighten and cause the head to twist to one side. Read More:

Gupta then recalls how her self-esteem was harmed at an early age when she was compared to her mother, who worked at the same school. "People constantly commented on how unattractive I was in comparison, and my self-esteem sank. Over time, I learned to suppress my insecurities, but they never went away "she explains.

"Years later, when I was 22, and had received my seventh job rejection, I gazed out the window of my dorm room and declared, "I'm going to jump." My friend, alarmed, requested assistance. I was taken to a psychiatric facility and labelled with depression,” Gupta continues.

"They only let me go later because I stated, "I have a job interview - this is my only chance." And later that day, I got the job - at McKinsey!"

She left her work in the United States three years later and returned to India to start her own asset management company with her husband and a friend. "I felt compelled to try something new after surviving the financial crisis of 2008; I didn't want to become complacent. So, at the age of 25, I left my work in the United States and relocated to India."

Edelweiss MF purchased her company a few years later. "I started working my way up the corporate ladder. In a room full of suits, I became a saree, but it didn't stop me from reaching out for opportunities, "Gupta continues.

She also discusses how her spouse pushed her to apply for the CEO role at Edelweiss MF. "I paused for a moment. 'Why would they hire me?' I wondered. 'You're the best person for the position!' my spouse reassured me."

"And then, at the age of 33, I became one of India's youngest CEOs! I was giddy with joy! "she explains.

Gupta also mentions an occurrence that "changed her life" in the essay. "I talked about my childhood worries about my appearance, my problems with rejection, and my eventual suicide attempt. I let go of all the baggage I'd been carrying around with me. And my words spread far and wide, earning me the moniker "the girl with the shattered neck," she continued.

Despite her many accomplishments, Gupta feels her most significant is "accepting her flaws and recognising that they do not make her any less attractive." 'Limitless,' a book by Gupta, is also available.

"Now, when people comment on my appearance, I merely answer, 'Yes, I have a broken neck and a squint in my eyes.'" 'What makes you special?' Gupta says his goodbyes.