MG Motor India launches 4th season of its developer program to support electric vehicle ecosystem

New Delhi: MG Motor India has launched 4th season of Developer Program and Grant to provide an innovative platform for startups, developers, and innovators. This program will provide an opportunity to learn, develop, and provide solutions for the automobile industry.

The platform aims to provide opportunities for solutions and innovative insights into areas such as charging infrastructure, fleet management, electric components, electric batteries, green energy solutions, EV battery life cycle management, connected car solutions, and BaaS. Moreover, it tries to develop of new applications and experiences across the entire EV ecosystem.

On the sideline of the event, Gaurav Gupta, CCO of MG Motor India, said to Zee Media English, The biggest challenge for electric vehicle sector in India is ecosystem development. EV space is new in India. All players are new in it. Therefore, the initative aims to provide a space for startups and developers to come forward and provide innovative solutions. Moreover, it aims to provide vocational training to consumers so they can repair EVs by themselves.

MG Motor India, he further added, is providing battery and cars to students from different universities so they can learn many things, be it about battery structure, battery composition, and EVs. It has provided its MG Hector to IIT Delhi as well for research and learning purpose.

The program offers specialized, high-level mentoring and networking opportunities to assist with the practical development of the solution, business plan and modelling, testing facilities, go-to-market strategy, etc.