Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, PM Modi Discuss How AI Can Help Improves Lives Of Indians On US Visit

Jun 24, 2023

New Delhi: Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US, discussed several key topics with him and one important subject was how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can help improve the lives of Indians.

Prime Minister Modi met Nadella and other key leaders at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday, along with a delegation of officials from India.

"While these conversations were private, one important topic was the power of technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), to help improve the lives of Indians," Microsoft said in a statement to IANS.

India is home to one of the most vibrant developer and start-up ecosystems in the world.

"Microsoft remains deeply committed to the growth of Indian technology -- that will impact both India and markets across the globe," the company added.

In January this year, Nadella during his India visit said that Modi's digital vision and all the programmes that have been launched around that vision are creating amazing digital public goods, which are the greatest contributions to the world.

India Stack is a set of open APIs and digital public goods that aim to unlock the economic primitives of identity, data, and payments at population scale.

"The magic of India Stack is unlike anything that I have seen anywhere in the world, which is perhaps the greatest contribution that India can make to the world," Nadella emphasised.

He later tweeted that "we're looking forward to helping India realise the Digital India vision and be a light for the world".

