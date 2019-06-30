close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IOC

Non-subsidised LPG price cut by Rs 100 per cylinder from July 1: IOC

The IOC, in a press release, said that the price of non-subsidised LPG was cut by over Rs 100 per cylinder on the back of softening international rates.

Non-subsidised LPG price cut by Rs 100 per cylinder from July 1: IOC

NEW DELHI: The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Sunday announced that the non-subsidised LPG price to be cheaper by Rs 100 per cylinder from July 1.

The IOC, in a press release, said that the price of non-subsidised LPG was cut by over Rs 100 per cylinder on the back of softening international rates.

"The price of non-subsidised LPG in Delhi will decrease by Rs 100.50 per cylinder with effect from July 1 based on LPG prices in the international market and US dollar-rupee exchange rate," the IOC said in a statement. 

 

 

Live TV

 

"Accordingly, the upfront cash payment by the consumer of domestic LPG will also reduce by Rs 100.50 per cylinder. Domestic LPG consumer will now be required to make an upfront cash payment of Rs 637 per cylinder in place of Rs 737.50 per cylinder," it said.

The IOC release also stated that the balance amount of Rs 142.65 per cylinder (subsidised) will now be borne by the central government. Following the move, the balance amount would be transferred to the customer's bank account after purchase of a refill, according to the release.

The cooking gas in Delhi will be priced at Rs 637 per cylinder from midnight tonight as against Rs 737.50 currently, IOC said in a statement. 

Subsidised cooking gas price will be Rs 494.35 per cylinder.

Tags:
IOCnon-subsidised LPG priceIndian Oil CorporationLPG price cut
Next
Story

Jet Airways Employee Consortium, AdiGroup to bid for 75% of airline

Must Watch

PT4M11S

5W1H: BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya released on bail