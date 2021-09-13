Ola Futurefactory to employ over 10,000 women, will be world’s largest women-only factory

New Delhi: Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Monday announced that Ola Futurefactory will be run entirely by women.

Taking the vision of PM Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat ahead, Aggarwal wrote that Aatmanirbhar Bharat requires Aatmanirbhar women. (Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooter online sale on Wednesday, September 15: Know your reservation status, position in purchase queue)

"Today, I am proud to announce that Ola Futurefactory, will be run entirely by women. We welcomed the first batch this week and at full capacity, Futurefactory will employ over 10,000 women, making it the world’s largest women-only factory and the only all-women automotive manufacturing facility globally," Aggarwal said in a statement. (Also read: Complete ex-showroom price list post state and Fame subsidy)

He wrote that this is the first in a series of initiatives being undertaken at Ola to create a more inclusive workforce and provide economic opportunities for women across the board.

"We have invested significantly to train and upskill them in core manufacturing skills and they will be responsible for the entire production of every vehicle manufactured at Ola Futurefactory," he added.

"Enabling women with economic opportunities improves not just their lives but that of their families and indeed the whole community. In fact, studies show that just providing women parity in the labor workforce can grow India’s GDP by 27%. But this requires active and conscious efforts from all of us, especially in manufacturing where participation remains the lowest at just 12%. For India to be the world’s manufacturing hub, we must prioritize upskilling and generating employment for our women workforce," Aggarwal wrote.

"Ola Futurefactory is one step towards our vision of the world’s future – a world with clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce. We will continue to take steps that get us closer to achieving each of these across Ola and encourage others to join us so we can accelerate India’s progress," said Aggarwal.

