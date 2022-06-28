New Delhi: Social media users are outraged after seeing a video of a pizza chain employee telling a group of homeless kids to leave the establishment. The children are seen being directed toward the door in the undated footage by a Sbarro staff member, allegedly because they were dining there without placing an order.

Two kids were seen seated at a table at a Sbarro location in a video that was published on the microblogging site Twitter. The table is approached by a representative of the pizza franchise, who appears to ask them to leave while gesturing towards the door. Read More: Massive layoffs at Udaan! Company fires 180 employees to cut costs

At a different table, a third young lady was asked to leave as well. Until they left, the employee was seen keeping open the door for them. Uncertainty surrounds the timing and location of the video's production, but it has angered many on social media, who believed the kids should be let to eat inside the establishment so long as they did not disrupt anyone. Read More: Happy 51st Birthday Elon Musk! Here’s a quick glance at Tesla CEO’s life

Watch the video here:

Don't Know About The Place But If These Kids Have Paid For Something They Should Be Allowed To Sit Inside.



But The Way The Waiter Is Pushing Them Out And Kids Looking At Each Other Shows, We See The Financial Status Of Person And Decide How Much Respcet To Give.



pic.twitter.com/ZetgZ8vtXV — ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ (@Hatindersinghr3) June 27, 2022

“Recording and sharing won’t help or change anything…but intervening and standing against wrong will,” a person commented. Others concurred that the person who recorded the video ought to have acted to protect the kids, with one Twitter user writing “I wish the person filming this would have stopped him instead.”

Others reacted negatively to the waiter's request for the kids to leave. One Twitter user said, "Can't see those innocent youngsters go through such misery." Sbarro appears to have some explaining to do. Find those youngsters and provide them with free VIP care for the rest of their lives, another said.