New Delhi: Parle Agro, the maker of popular drinks such as Frooti and Appy Fizz, has requested the Central government to postpone the ban on the usage of plastic straws by six months. The company believes that extending the ban will provide the package companies with enough time to be better prepared to switch to alternatives. The Central government has recently announced a ban on the use of plastic straws to be effective from July 1, 2022. The move can be seen as one of the major steps toward minimising the usage of single-use plastic in the country.

In an official statement, Parle Agro said that it endorses the government led ban on the use of single-use plastic products including plastic straws. However, the company added that urges the government to postpone the implementation of the ban by six months.

The beverage manufacturer pointed out that packaging companies will need a little more time in ensuring that they have the right infrastructure to deal with such decisions accordingly. The company also noted that currently, no local manufacturer can accommodate the demand while importing the straws will be an expensive affair. It added that importing straws could affect the affordability of Rs 10 and Rs 20 packs which account for a large part of beverage sales.

According to media reports, in a calendar year, India currently manufactures about 6 billion packs of affordable paper-based beverage cartons that offer attached plastic straws.

“As a leading beverage player in the Indian market, Parle Agro has always invested in initiatives and projects with a keen focus on sustainability. This includes large scale plastic recycling initiatives in partnership with national bodies to collect and recycle 100% of its PET bottle waste," Parle Agro said in a statement.

"The hasty ban will negatively impact the industry and overall businesses of numerous players in the FMCG and beverage segment," the company added in its statement.

"We support the noble intention of the government to ban the use of plastic straws. To implement the changes, we need a postponement of the ban by six months which will allow packaging companies in building the right infrastructure needed to source locally. Even getting approvals from regulatory bodies after appropriate testing to manufacturing PLA straws will require time. While the transition process has already begun, the short deadline is a matter of great concern." Schauna Chauhan, CEO, Parle Agro was quoted as saying in a report by Mint.