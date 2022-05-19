हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CARS24 Layoffs

Pre-owned cars platform CARS24 lays off 600 employees in India

"This is business-as-usual performance-linked exits that happen every year," CARS24 said on the recent firings. 

Pre-owned cars platform CARS24 lays off 600 employees in India

New Delhi: E-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles CARS24 has cut nearly 600 jobs in India, which the company on Thursday described as "performance-linked exits".
CARS24, which also has presence in the Middle East, Australia and Southeast Asia, employs around 9,000 people in India. "This is business-as-usual performance-linked exits that happen every year," the company said when reached out for confirmation. It did not elaborate on what are the positions mostly affected by the latest job cuts as a result of its annual performance review that happens around April-May.

In February this year, the company had announced its annual ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) buyback worth around Rs 75 crore to reward its employees.

In the last four years, the company has consistently undertaken annual ESOP buyback initiatives for its existing and former employees with the value of total buyback standing around Rs 113 crore.

The company offers a digital platform for searching, buying, selling and financing online of pre-owned vehicles. Also Read: ‘So, What does it do?’ Netizens ask as Gucci, Adidas sell umbrellas worth Rs 1.3 lakh that don’t even stop rain

According to its website, set up in 2015 CARS24 has around 205 branches across 182 major cities in India, and over 4 lakh customers have used its platform. Also Read: How to download e-Pan card PDF in just few minutes– Check step by step guide

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CARS24 LayoffsCARS24 FiringsCARS24Startup Firingslayoffs
Next
Story

‘So, What does it do?’ Netizens ask as Gucci, Adidas sell umbrellas worth Rs 1.3 lakh that don’t even stop rain

Must Watch

PT7M23S

Badhir News: Aishwarya Rai stuns in a floral gown at the Cannes Film Festival