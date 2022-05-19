हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gucci

‘So, What does it do?’ Netizens ask as Gucci, Adidas sell umbrellas worth Rs 1.3 lakh that don’t even stop rain

Gucci and Adidas AG are selling umbrellas worth Rs 1.3 lakh that doesn't even protect from rain. 

‘So, What does it do?’ Netizens ask as Gucci, Adidas sell umbrellas worth Rs 1.3 lakh that don’t even stop rain

New Delhi: Gucci and Adidas AG are selling umbrellas worth Rs 1.3 lakh that can’t even protect the user from getting wet in a rain. Yes, you read that right. Umbrellas from Gucci and Adidas -- that had one job to do -- seem to have become just a fashion symbol. According to media reports, luxury label Gucci is selling the umbrella for 11,100 yuan ($1,644) in China. Also, the brands have clarified that the umbrellas are not for protecting users from the rain…but instead for preventing them from the sun. it’s more of a fashion symbol than a utility. 

A video with the hashtag "the collaboration umbrella being sold for 11,100 yuan is not waterproof" has gained over 140 million views on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

The disclaimer of the umbrella reportedly mentions that the place doesn’t block rain, but can be used as shade from the sun and for fashion purposes, the Weibo post highlighted. 

Several users mocked Gucci and Adidas for selling the over-priced umbrellas that don’t even stop rain. “So, what does it do?” a user asked on Instagram.  

In the past few months, luxury brands have faced increased scrutiny from authorities in China. Chinese President Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" campaign focused on equality is also another reason why premium brands are reeling under in the nation. The campaign sent related luxury and tech stocks plunging last year, Bloomberg reported. Also Read: How to download e-Pan card PDF in just few minutes– Check step by step guide 

Also, Western apparel brands have also struggled in the face of growing nationalism that has prompted boycotts and preferential treatment for local companies. Also Read: Sensex tanks over 1,400 points amid global market rout

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GucciAdidasGucci in ChinaAdidas in China
Next
Story

Shark Tank’s Vineeta Singh has a fun reunion with Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal: Watch

Must Watch

PT5M57S

Gyanvapi Survey Superfast: All mosques in India should be surveyed, says Babita Phogat