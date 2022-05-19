New Delhi: Gucci and Adidas AG are selling umbrellas worth Rs 1.3 lakh that can’t even protect the user from getting wet in a rain. Yes, you read that right. Umbrellas from Gucci and Adidas -- that had one job to do -- seem to have become just a fashion symbol. According to media reports, luxury label Gucci is selling the umbrella for 11,100 yuan ($1,644) in China. Also, the brands have clarified that the umbrellas are not for protecting users from the rain…but instead for preventing them from the sun. it’s more of a fashion symbol than a utility.

A video with the hashtag "the collaboration umbrella being sold for 11,100 yuan is not waterproof" has gained over 140 million views on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

The disclaimer of the umbrella reportedly mentions that the place doesn’t block rain, but can be used as shade from the sun and for fashion purposes, the Weibo post highlighted.

Several users mocked Gucci and Adidas for selling the over-priced umbrellas that don’t even stop rain. “So, what does it do?” a user asked on Instagram.

In the past few months, luxury brands have faced increased scrutiny from authorities in China. Chinese President Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" campaign focused on equality is also another reason why premium brands are reeling under in the nation. The campaign sent related luxury and tech stocks plunging last year, Bloomberg reported.

Also, Western apparel brands have also struggled in the face of growing nationalism that has prompted boycotts and preferential treatment for local companies.