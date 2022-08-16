New Delhi: As India celebrated the 75th Independence Day August 15 on 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "Har Ghar Tiranga" was widely adopted by the countrymen. Sale of more than 30 crore national flags this year generated about Rs. 500 crores in revenue, said the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

CAIT National President Mr. B.C. Bhartia and Secretary General Mr. Praveen Khandelwal said that over 3000 Tiranga events were organised nationwide over the course of the past 15 days with the participation of numerous businesspeople and people from all walks of life.

The trade leaders added that the Har Ghar Tiranga movement has demonstrated the capacity and capabilities of Indian businesspeople, who produced more than 30 crore tricolors in a record 20 days in order to meet the astronomical demand of the people. Large-scale Tiranga activities, including rallies, marches, torchlight processions, the Tiranga Gaurav Yatra, as well as open meetings and conferences, are held throughout the States at the behest of the trade associations.

The Union Government's modification of the Flag Code to permit the manufacture of flags from polyester and machines also played a significant role in the ease of production. Previously, only Khadi or cotton could be used to create the Indian tricolor. More than 10 lakh individuals in the nation now have jobs because of the flag law reform since they can now make Tiranga flags at home or in smaller facilities. A vast number of Indian flags were produced in a very organised manner by the SME manufacturing and trading sector, working day and night. The annual selling of the Indian tricolor during Independence Day celebrations was previously limited to about $150–200 million. The Har Ghar Tiranga movement, however, has significantly improved sales to the tune of Rs. 500 crores, CAIT added.

In support of the vision of "Atmnirbhar Bharat" and "Vocal on Local," Mr. Bhartia and Mr. Khandelwal are pleading with Prime Minister Shri Modi to proclaim Swaraj year beginning on August 15th. This will help India stand out as a separate nation on the global stage. They went on to say that the government, in a PPP model with organisations from various sectors, should run a campaign to awaken the fundamental spirit of "Nation Paramount" throughout the nation in light of the enthusiasm and patriotism of the people demonstrated over the past 20 days across the country toward the Tricolor campaign.

The trade leaders also said that a year-long Swaraj Varsh series will instill a sense of pride in the nation's independence and educate young people about the sacrifices made by its citizens to win freedom. The Swaraj Varsh will be excellent at binding the fabric of the nation together with the thread of patriotism at a time when a small number of people desire to destabilize the country.