Shark Tank India Fame Ashneer Grover Reacts On Bhavik Koladiya's Apology After Abusive Call

New Delhi: Ashneer Grover, former co-founder of BharatPe and the other co-founder of the fintech platform, Bhavik Koladiya, again came face-to-face on Twitter, with Grover telling Koladiya to stop using his name for fame and "get on with his life".

Koladiya posted a tweet, sharing a link of an earlier YouTube video where he is allegedly abusing Grover after he refused to meet him and BharatPe Chairman Rajnish Kumar in person during their much-hyped tussle that is now in Delhi High Court.



"I am at my worst. Sorry, @Ashneer_Grover," Koladiya posted, apologising to Grover for his abusive behaviour over the phone.



Grover replied: "I wish I cared enough. Dude -- get on with your life and try to make news without tagging me in these random tweets. Kab tak sab mere naam ka khaoge? Apni izzat apne haath!"



Last month, the Delhi High Court told Grover and the officials of the fintech company not to speak in a "unparliamentary" or "defamatory" manner against one another.



"This is not a street fight between some rival gangs in the corner of the city. These are corporate people, educated people, articulate people who can surely adjudicate their grievances against each other in a more refined way," Justice Prateek Jalan had said.



"If you have both decided to enter the gutter, then please remain there."



Earlier on Thursday, the court declined to stay an investigation against Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover in connection with an FIR registered by Delhi Police based on a complaint by BharatPe, which has alleged a fraud of nearly Rs 81 crore.