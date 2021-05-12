SpiceJet to start COVID inoculation drive for all its employees from May 17

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet has said that the airline will start its COVID-19 inoculation drive for all its employees from May 17, 2021.

The company-sponsored vaccination drive will start from Delhi and Gurugram and will cover SpiceJet employees across all the airline’s domestic network.

SpiceJet will also make efforts to facilitate vaccination for the families of employees going forward, a company statement said.

The first ones to get vaccinated will be the frontline employees of the airline including airport staff and in-flight crew, SpiceJet added.

The third and largest phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people in 18-45 age group began on May 1.

Government across various states have set up the vaccination centres to accommodate the large number of beneficiaries.

Live TV

#mute