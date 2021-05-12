हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SpiceJet

SpiceJet to start COVID inoculation drive for all its employees from May 17

The company-sponsored vaccination drive will start from Delhi and Gurugram and will cover SpiceJet employees across all the airline’s domestic network.

SpiceJet to start COVID inoculation drive for all its employees from May 17

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet has said that the airline will start its COVID-19 inoculation drive for all its employees from May 17, 2021.

The company-sponsored vaccination drive will start from Delhi and Gurugram and will cover SpiceJet employees across all the airline’s domestic network.

SpiceJet will also make efforts to facilitate vaccination for the families of employees going forward, a company statement said.

The first ones to get vaccinated will be the frontline employees of the airline including airport staff and in-flight crew, SpiceJet added.

The third and largest phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people in 18-45 age group began on May 1.

Government across various states have set up the vaccination centres to accommodate the large number of beneficiaries.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SpiceJetCOVID-19COVID Vaccination
Next
Story

You stay ahead when you foresee the potential of unexplored opportunities - Delos Chang

Must Watch

PT11M48S

International Nurses Day 2021: A day for health frontline workers helping us in COVID