COVID-19

Is Aadhaar card mandatory for COVID-19 Vaccine? Here’s all you want to know

Till date, a lot of confusion prevails among people regarding the usage of Aadhaar card for Covid-19 Vaccination registration. Here are the answers to your queries.

Is Aadhaar card mandatory for COVID-19 Vaccine? Here's all you want to know

New Delhi: Everyone in India above the age of 18 from 1st May has been now allowed to take Covid-19 Vaccination. The government has said that all vaccination (through Govt. of India and Other than Govt. of India channel) would be part of the National Vaccination Programme, and mandated to follow all protocol such as being captured on CoWIN platform, linked to AEFI reporting and all other prescribed norms.

Meanwhile, till date, a lot of confusion prevails among people regarding the usage of Aadhaar card for Covid-19 Vaccination registration.

Here are the answers to your most important queries

Where can I register for COVID-19 vaccination?

You can log into the Co-WIN portal using the link www.cowin.gov.in and click on the “Register/Sign In yourself” tab to register for COVID-19 vaccination.

Can I register for vaccination without Aadhaar card?

Yes, you can register on Co-WIN portal using any of the following ID proofs:

a. Aadhaar card

b. Driving License

c. PAN card

d. Passport

e. Pension Passbook

f. NPR Smart Card

g. Voter ID (EPIC)

It may be recalled that in April, the Bombay High Court had asked the Centre and the Maharashtra government to clarify if an Aadhaar card was mandatory for prisoners to get the vaccine against COVID-19. The HC bench was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on containing the spread of COVID-19 in prisons across Maharashtra. The court had said that inmates must not be denied the vaccine because they did not have an Aadhaar card.

COVID-19Aadhaar cardCovid-19 vaccination
