New Delhi: Swiggy has finally caught the man who was spotted riding a horse while carrying a Swiggy bag on a rainy day in Mumbai. Swiggy had launched a social media campaign to discover the man who had devised a novel method of delivering food during severe rains. However, it turns out that the man is a 17-year-old horse couturier, not a delivery executive. Avi, the man in the popular video featuring the man and the horse, shot it.

Swiggy previously offered a reward of Rs 5000 to anyone who assists them in locating the "Swiggyman on horse." The man and the animal have now been found, and Swiggy has been informed about the mystery man by the folks who took the video. Swiggy describes the man as a "17-year-old" who "borrows things and forgets to return them." Swiggy claims the man took the delivery bag and refused to return it.

Sushant, a 17-year-old who has become highly popular on social media, works as a couturier at a stable in Mumbai, where he dresses horses for wedding processions. The Swiggy bag seen in the video was made up of embroidered drape, which is used to prepare horses for bridal processions. Swiggy mentioned on Twitter that the stable where he works is fairly close to where the video was recorded. They were on their way back from a wedding.

Avi, a young man, recorded the video of the "Swiggyman on horse" while waiting for the signal to turn green. Avi has now received the 5000 Swiggy Money prize.

"Avi and his pal claimed the 5000 Swiggy Money bonus." Sushant, whose shattered phone confirmed his status as a naive celebrity, received a smartphone. Now all he has to do is set up his account and wait for the blue tick. That concludes our contribution. Please do not respond if you have any further questions. While Sushant and Shiva are pleased with our attention and have graciously posed for a portrait, they have asked that we leave them alone in the future. And that is exactly what we want to do,” Swiggy posted.

Swiggy further stated that no animals were harmed during the horse hunt.