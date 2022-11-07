THESE Wipro employees to get 100 per cent variable pay; check payment date

New Delhi: IT giant Wipro announced that for the fiscal quarter that ended in September, all of its band A to B3 employees will receive 100 per cent variable pay. Teams of team leaders and new hires fall within bands A through B3. The choice was made after the company's Q2 revenue increased by 14.6 per cent to Rs 22,540 crore. The compensation for the remaining employees, though, will depend on how well their unit met its goal.

According to a Wipro internal email sent to staff members, "The variable compensation as per company policy performance amounts to 93.5 per cent. However, in order to recognise the advancements we have achieved in streamlining our operations, we have chosen to announce a higher business multiplier of 1.07.

According to the email that Economic Times was able to get, "With this multiplier, the payout will be for all those whose payout is connected to overall company success."According to the internal correspondence, employees would see the variable compensation on their November payment.

"We'll keep making investments in the development of our employees. All employees whose pay is based on the success of the entire firm will get 100 per cent of their variable pay during the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023 from Wipro. This makes up around 85 per cent of the business, according to a statement from a Wipro spokeswoman.

In addition to introducing variable compensation, the IT behemoth has promoted 16,000 internal staff members so far this year. In the second quarter of the current fiscal year, the corporation claimed to have hired 605 new employees.

"To keep ahead of the changing needs of our clients, we continue to invest in and upskill our workforce. We promoted over 10,000 coworkers in the second quarter and raised pay across all bands. We are happy to inform you that attrition levels moderated for a third straight quarter, according to Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro, as stated by Live Mint.