This Is World's Most Expensive Sandwich

New Delhi: The Guinness World Record has recognised a restaurant in New York as serving the priciest grilled cheese sandwich. It is priced at $214, or around Rs 17,500, and one of its main constituents is gold flakes. Also, the cheese used in the sandwich costs roughly Rs 8,000 per kg in retail.

Typically, the restaurant requires orders to be placed 48 hours in advance. According to CNBC Make It, the eatery used the expensive caciocavallo podolico cheese.

There are only 25,000 cows used to produce it, and those cows only lactate for two months of the year, which makes it pricey.

Serendipity3's creative director Joe Calderone told CNBC Make It that when the company receives a request, "we immediately go out to our sources to see if we can get these materials flown in." "We get the ball rolling straight immediately because we have our baker on board to bake the loaf."

The "Quintessential Grilled Cheese" sandwich is made-to-order using Dom Perignon champagne, grilled with gold flakes and served on French bread.

Nicolas Vega of CNBC Make It, who tasted it, described it as follows: "The gold leaf doesn't contribute much to the flavour, but it's a fun, over-the-top novelty touch at a restaurant where everything from the menu to the decor is over-the-top.

Although the bread is excellent, the cheese itself takes centre stage. The flavour of cociocavallo podolico is similar to a cross between parmesan and manchego, yet it melts like a munster. It immediately makes sense as the preferred cheese for the priciest grilled cheese that money can purchase.

But, vega continued, it's still a lot of money for a grilled cheese sandwich.