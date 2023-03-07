'We Don't Deliver Bhaang Ki Goli': Zomato Jibes After User Asked For Hemp 14 times, Delhi Police Replies

New Delhi: Zomato has taken swipe on a user who asked the food delivery app 14 times if it could deliver bhang ki goli (pills of hemp) to him. It shared the post on its Twitter handle and said “someone please tell Shubham from gurgaon we don’t deliver bhang ki goli. He has asked us 14 times”.

Delhi Police taking the dig in the entire conversation, tweeted and said, “if anyone meets Shubham…tell him not to drive if he consumes Bhaang”.

someone please tell shubham from gurgaon we don't deliver bhaang ki goli. he has asked us 14 times — zomato (@zomato) March 7, 2023

If anyone meets Shubham.... tell him not to drive if he consumes Bhaang. https://t.co/r94hxt5jeL March 7, 2023

A Twitter user shared the picture of a small ‘govt-authorised bhang shop’ and said Zomato to sign an MOU with it. He in fact, even shared the location of the shop in the tweet.

A commercial account Beeji said “Puttarji, Shubham nu Lassi behj do, Bhaang da kam te nahi kardi par aatma tript zaroor ho jayegi es garmi vich ( Son, Send Lassi (Cold Indian beverage) to Shubham, though it won’t work like bhang (cannabis), but your soul will satiate)”.

Commenting with a light humour, a Twitter user babita Sharma wrote, “plz someone tell Zomato itni baar high delivery charges k badle ess baar free ki gujiyaa deliver ker do (After taking high delivery charges for many times, please deliver gujiyaa (Indian sweet dish) to customers for free)”.

Rohan Agarwal commented that Rohit sitting in Bangalore got a startup idea from your tweet.