'We Don't Deliver Bhaang Ki Goli': Zomato Jibes After User Asked For Hemp 14 times, Delhi Police Replies

A person from Gurgaon requested 14 times from food delivery app Zomato to deliver bhaang (hemp) to him. Zomato replied him with a unique style.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 04:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Zomato takes swipe on a user who asked if food delivery app could deliver bhaang (hemp) 14 times.
  • Food App tweets asking someone to tell Shubham from Gurgaon to tell that they don't deliver hemp.

New Delhi: Zomato has taken swipe on a user who asked the food delivery app 14 times if it could deliver bhang ki goli (pills of hemp) to him. It shared the post on its Twitter handle and said “someone please tell Shubham from gurgaon we don’t deliver bhang ki goli. He has asked us 14 times”.

Delhi Police taking the dig in the entire conversation, tweeted and said, “if anyone meets Shubham…tell him not to drive if he consumes Bhaang”.

A Twitter user shared the picture of a small ‘govt-authorised bhang shop’ and said Zomato to sign an MOU with it. He in fact, even shared the location of the shop in the tweet.

A commercial account Beeji said “Puttarji, Shubham nu Lassi behj do, Bhaang da kam te nahi kardi par aatma tript zaroor ho jayegi es garmi vich ( Son, Send Lassi (Cold Indian beverage) to Shubham, though it won’t work like bhang (cannabis), but your soul will satiate)”.     

Commenting with a light humour, a Twitter user babita Sharma wrote, “plz someone tell Zomato itni baar high delivery charges k badle ess baar free ki gujiyaa deliver ker do (After taking high delivery charges for many times, please deliver gujiyaa (Indian sweet dish) to customers for free)”.

Rohan Agarwal commented that Rohit sitting in Bangalore got a startup idea from your tweet.

