X's Job Recruiting Feature: Early Stage Glimpses Of Linkedin Competitor Revealed - See Pics

Written By  Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 04:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
X planning to roll out recruiting service to connect recruiters with job seekers on the platform.

New Delhi: X, formerly known as Twitter, is set to reshape the landscape of online recruitment with its upcoming feature, which will enable companies to post job openings. This strategic move is poised to challenge the long-standing dominance of LinkedIn, a platform renowned for connecting job seekers with recruiters. It represents a significant shift in the tech industry and promises to bring about substantial changes.

Recently, Tesla and its associated accounts posted some images, showcasing the integration of recruitment post feature. The recruiting posts will prominently feature on the account's profile, right beneath the sections for followers and those being followed.

Each job posting will provide essential details, including the job title, location, and salary range, offering a concise yet comprehensive overview of the available position. To facilitate user navigation, a "View All Jobs" link will be prominently displayed, allowing individuals to explore all the job opportunities posted by a particular account.

This innovative move by X demonstrates the platform's commitment to diversifying its offerings and expanding its functionality beyond traditional social networking. By venturing into the realm of job recruitment, X aims to create a more holistic digital ecosystem that caters to the professional aspirations and needs of its diverse user base. As X continues to evolve, it is poised to redefine the way companies connect with potential employees, marking a pivotal moment in the tech world.

