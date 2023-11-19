You Have To Pay Rs 800 For A Sprite In This Restaurant

New Delhi: Renowned Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, famous for his viral salt-sprinkling technique, is facing criticism as an alleged bill from one of his Nusr-Et steakhouses sparks outrage among food enthusiasts. The upscale chain, known for its luxury steaks, has often been accused of exorbitant pricing and a focus on presentation over food quality.

A video shared by a user on X showcased Nusret Gökçe preparing a steak with his signature flair, accompanied by a cost breakdown of the bill. (Also Read: Delhi Police Summon Ashneer Grover And His Wife For Questioning)

Notable items included a Sprite priced at $10 (about Rs 800), over 10 times its market value, and the "Golden Tomahawk," a gold foil-covered beef steak, listed at $1000 (approximately Rs 83,000). (Also Read: A Look Inside Delhi's Jaw-Dropping Mansions Owned By Biz Tycoons - In Pics)

I’m sorry but this is just so cringe. pic.twitter.com/ULzFFSkMth — South Dallas Foodie (@SouthDallasFood) November 13, 2023

I’m sorry but this is just so cringe. pic.twitter.com/ULzFFSkMth November 13, 2023

This revelation led to widespread criticism, with one person describing the prices as "Overpriced garbage for people who don’t know any better." Concerns were also raised about hygiene practices, as a self-professed chef pointed out that Gökçe failed to clean a knife after sharpening it, violating safety standards.

Critics questioned the authenticity of Nusr-Et's culinary prowess, with one person stating, "Hot take but gold foil on food is usually a clear sign the chef is pretentious and not as talented. Does nothing for taste and just increases the price of food superficially."

In a previous incident in September 2021, a bill from Nusr-Et's London branch totaling £1,812 (around Rs 1,88,000) raised eyebrows for its high costs. A user commented, "It’s cheaper to fly and have food at Salt Bae’s Turkish restaurant than to go to the London one. £9 for coke. £630 for Tomahawk steak. No thank you."

It’s cheaper to fly and have food at Salt Bae’s Turkish restaurant than to go to the London one. £9 for coke. £630 for Tomahawk steak. No thank you. pic.twitter.com/PufkwKzthM September 27, 2021

In response to accusations of overpricing, Nusret Gökçe shared a receipt from his Abu Dhabi restaurant, totaling over Rs. 1.36 crore, with the caption, "Quality never expensive." The controversy continues as critics question the balance between the perceived extravagance and the value offered by Nusr-Et's dining experience.