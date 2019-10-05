close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane, wife Radhika Dhopavkar blessed with a baby girl

Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and wife Radhika Dhopavkar, who were expecting their first baby, are now proud parents of a baby girl. 

Ajinkya Rahane, wife Radhika Dhopavkar blessed with a baby girl
Image Credits: Ajinkya Rahane Instagram

Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and wife Radhika Dhopavkar, who were expecting their first baby, are now proud parents of a baby girl. 

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to his official Twitter handle to reveal the news while also congratulating Rahane and his family for the arrival of the new member.

"Congratulations new daddy in town Ajinkya Rahane. Hope mum and little princess are doing well...fun part of life starts now #fatherhood," Rahane's former teammate wrote. 

Rahane got married to Radhika, the Indian batsman's childhood friend, in 2014.  The news of the couple expecting their first child broke out in July this year when the duo shared some pictures of Radhika flaunting her baby bump on their offcial Instagram account. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane) on

The 31-year-old, who has featured in a total of 58 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India so far, is currently with the national side who is playing against South Africa in the opening Test at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Tags:
Ajinkya RahaneRadhika DhopavkarHarbhajan SinghIndia vs South AfricaCricket
Next
Story

Hardik Pandya undergoes 'successful' back surgery in London

Must Watch

PT4M54S

Breaking News: Grenade attack outside Anantnag DC office