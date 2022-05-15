Former Aussie all-rounder Andrew Symonds passed away in a car crash on May 15 (Sunday). The sad news sent shockwaves all over the world as Symonds was only 46. The Queensland police is still investigating the crash and the real cause behind the accident will be revealed soon.

The cricketing world paid tributes to the passing soul. From his former Aussie teammates Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist to his rivals on the field and friends Harbhajan Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal posted their tributes on social media.

Not to forget, Symonds was a limited-overs great, who won many a matches for Australia with the bat and ball. What made Symonds a must in the playing XI was his fielding.

If Roy shook your hand you had his word, that's the sort of bloke he was and that's why I always wanted him on my team. An extraordinary player and even better human being. Can't believe he's gone. Thoughts are with his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/7r7FiK1CzK — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) May 15, 2022

It is also important to mention that Symonds was part of Indian Premier League for some seasons. He began his IPL career at now-defunct Deccan Chargers team.

And not just that, Symonds even before taking the field in the first edition of the tournament had set a record.

What is the IPL record he owns?

MS Dhoni was the costliest buy at the first IPL auction when Chennai Super Kings bought him for a sum of Rs 6 crore. But do you know who was the second costliest? Yes, you guessed it right! It was, indeed, Symonds.

The Australian all-rounder had grabbed a massive cheque of Rs 5.4 crore from the Deccar Chargers. His Australiam teammate Gilchrist was also bought by Deccan Chargers only but Symonds was way ahead in terms of price. Gilchrist was bought by the then Hyderabad franchise for Rs 2.8 crore.

At that time, he was the most expensive overseas player.