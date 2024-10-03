In a world where Virat Kohli's cricketing prowess is unquestionable, it was a refreshing twist to see the ace cricketer on the receiving end of some unconventional cricket rules—courtesy of his wife, Anushka Sharma. The couple, known for their playful chemistry and camaraderie, recently appeared in an ad that has taken social media by storm. While Kohli’s name is synonymous with discipline on the pitch, this playful face-off with Anushka proved that even the best in the game can have a few rules turned on their head.

A Playful Take on Cricket

The ad begins with Anushka, brimming with confidence, declaring, "I can defeat you in a cricket match, but only on my terms." What followed was a lighthearted yet hilarious match where Anushka introduced her own rules. From "If you miss a ball three times, you're out" to "If you lose your temper, you're out," the game wasn’t just about skill—it was about fun. Fans loved every moment of it, especially since the ad gave them a glimpse into the playful side of the celebrity couple.

Anushka's Gully Cricket Rules

For cricket enthusiasts who grew up playing on the streets, Anushka’s rules weren’t completely unfamiliar. In true gully cricket style, she announced, "Whoever hits the ball has to go get it," a rule that brought smiles to those who’ve had to chase after a ball many times themselves. When it was time for Virat to bat, Anushka humorously invoked the gully cricket tradition: "The one who owns the bat will go first." True to her word, she took the crease first.

As if that wasn’t enough, when Virat bowled her out on the first ball, Anushka promptly declared, "The first ball was a practice ball." This cheeky, improvised ruling was reminiscent of countless gully cricket games where the rules often change depending on who’s playing. The authenticity of these moments resonated with fans, with many taking to social media to share their own childhood memories of impromptu rule changes during matches with friends.

Virat Plays Along

While Kohli may be known for his fierce competitiveness, in this ad, he played the role of the supportive husband to perfection. Every time Anushka introduced a new rule, he went along with it, albeit with an amused and slightly bewildered expression. It was clear that Kohli, though used to structured and formal matches, was enjoying the fun atmosphere Anushka had created.

A Viral Hit on Social Media

Once the ad hit social media, it didn’t take long for it to go viral. Fans flooded the comment sections with praise and adoration for the couple. One fan humorously noted, "Anushka's rulebook is the one we all used to follow," while another commented, "The chemistry between these two is pitch-perfect!" Others shared their own experiences of playing street cricket, noting how Anushka had nailed the essence of those informal games.

The ad also garnered attention from celebrities, with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commenting with a series of laughing emojis and actress Samyuktha Hegde calling it "the perfect start to the day." It wasn’t just the rules that caught people’s attention, but the evident bond between the two stars, both on and off the screen.

Fans Relate to the Fun



One of the reasons why this ad struck a chord with so many is because it brought back memories of gully cricket, a staple for many Indian households. Anushka’s humorous rules weren’t just funny—they were relatable. The lighthearted nature of the game, combined with Virat’s good-natured participation, made the ad a huge success. It was a reminder that even the biggest cricket stars, like Kohli, grew up playing casual, unstructured games with friends, where the rules often changed on a whim.