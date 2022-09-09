'Hasan Ali ki kutai dekhne mil jaye', PAK pacer trolled after return to playing XI vs SL

Pakistan are taking on Sri Lanka in their final Super 4 stage match of Asia Cup 2022 on Friday (September 9). Pak captain Babar Azam lost the toss in the T20 match vs SL and opposition captain Dasun Shanaka asked Men in Green to pad up first. Pramod Madushan is making his debut for Sri Lanka while Pakistan brought in Hasan Ali and Umran Qadir in place of Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah, who were rested.

Babar Azam said at the toss: "We would have also bowled first. Two changes - Shadab and Naseem are not playing, Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali are in. Shadab should be fit for the final, we just wanted to rest them to try a different combination before the final."

Dasun Shanaka said: "We'll bowl first. Been lucky with the toss, you never know what will happen. But it's been our charm to bowl first. It's good we are playing Pakistan once before the final. Two changes - DDS coming in for Asalanka, and Pramod Madushan making his debut for Asitha Fernando. We need to try our best XI before the World Cup and the final."

Hasan Ali is making a T20 comeback after ages. He last played a T20I vs Australia in April at Lahore. Since then he has found it tough to feature in Pakistan's T20 side. Hasan is not too popular among Pakistan fans especially after his dropped catch of Matthew Wade in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021. On Friday, after he was picked by Babar Azam in the playing XI for Sri Lanka game, he was trolled again, even before a single ball was bowled by him.

Check out how Hasan Ali got trolled ahead of the SL vs PAK T20I in Asia Cup 2022:

With Hasan Ali included in the squad, this how I the Pakistan team has opted to go on the wrong track _#PAKvsSL — You-Know-Who (@thatcringelad) September 9, 2022