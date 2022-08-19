The Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers are set to begin on Saturday (August 20) as the four nations - Hong Kong, Singapore, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Kuwait are set to lock horns for a place in the prestigious tournament beginning on August 27. The qualifier tournament will be a five-day contest with all six matches being played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. (THIS former India batter appointed Bangladesh coach for Asia Cup 2022 and T20 World Cup 2022)

The winners of the qualifier will face a huge test after they qualify for the Asia Cup as they till take on India and Pakistan in the first round. Hong Kong are experienced of the tournament's last edition which took place in UAE (2018). The final match of the qualifier tournament will be played on Wednesday (August 24). (Virat Kohli's insane numbers at Asia Cup for India will shock you! check stats HERE)

On the other hand, Singapore have been disappointing in their last six matches of the shortest format losing all six of them. Moreover, they have faced defeat from UAE and Hong Kong in their last clashes. Kuwait are in great form at the moment and have won all their last four matches of T20I cricket.

ANNOUNCEMENT



UAE announce the squad that will compete in the #AsiaCup Qualifiers - it's a race to Group A



Read all about it https://t.co/t7FQbZ3oGc @ACCMedia1 #UAECricket #EmiratesCricket #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/enzq8LH1t5 — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) August 18, 2022

Checkout the list of teams taking part in the Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers below:

United Arab Emirates

Hong Kong

Singapore

Kuwait

Where to Livestream the Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers?

The Asia Cup 2022 qualifier matches can be Livestreamed on Fancode App and website.

Checkout the schedule of Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers below:

August 20: Singapore vs Hong Kong - Al Amerat Cricket Ground

August 21: United Arab Emirates vs Hong Kong - Al Amerat Cricket Ground

August 22: United Arab Emirates vs Singapore - Al Amerat Cricket Ground

August 23: Kuwait vs Hong Kong - Al Amerat Cricket Ground

August 24: Singapore vs Kuwait - Al Amerat Cricket Ground

August 24: Hong Kong vs United Arab Emirates - Al Amerat Cricket Ground