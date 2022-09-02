India received a huge blow in form of Ravindra Jadeja who was ruled out of ongoing Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury. As a like for like replacement, Axar Patel has been added to the squad. Not to forget, Axar was travelling with the team as a reserve player and has joined the squad ahead of the Super clash vs either Pakistan or Hong Kong on September 4. With Jadeja out of the squad, it would be interesting to see who replaces him in the playing XI. Will Axar make way for will Pant get the chance again.

Axar or Pant?

It will all depend on who India play in their first Super 4 clash on Sunday. If Pakistan make to the Super 4s, which is a more likely happening, we might see Axar Patel getting a nod as India will need a spin-bowling all-rounder. Axar has proven his worth in limited opportunities he has got in the white-ball matches for India. In IPL, he has shown that he can hit those big sixes and win matches for his side. Not to forget, he is a top-class spinner and can contain batters as well as take wickets.

NEWS - Axar Patel replaces injured Ravindra Jadeja in Asia Cup squad.



September 2, 2022

Many experts feel that Pant should definitely feature in an India XI as he is now doing well in this format slowly. Dropping him is not a good idea. But because captain Rohit Sharma prefers Dinesh Karthik as wicketkeeper over Pant, the latter missed out the game vs Pakistan. He returned to the XI vs Hong Kong when Hardik was rested. With Jadeja out, Pant's chances to make it to the XI remain same as before.

The Indian team think tank may opt for Axar over Pant as he too is a left-handed batter. India would not like to drop a bowling option for a pure batter. Even against Hong Kong when India played with 5 pure bowlers, the team was in a spot of bother with pacer Avesh Khan going for big runs.