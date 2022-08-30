Team India captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli enjoyed a relaxing day off a day after defeating Pakistan by five wickets in their opening game of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Sunday (August 28). Rohit and Virat won the fan’s hearts on social media as they took time off to visit specially-abled Sri Lankan fan Gayan Senanayake in Dubai on Monday (August 29)

Senanayake is a popular cricket fan and his dedication to the Sri Lankan national team is well know. Senanayake is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to support the Dasun Shanaka-led side in the Asia Cup 2022. In fact, Sri Lanka are officially the hosts of this tournament and Asia Cup 2022 had to be held in UAE due to the political and economic crisis in Lanka.

On Monday (August 29), Senanyake took social media by storm by posting his image with Virat and Rohit around him. The photo immediately went viral and received love from all corners of the cricket fraternity.

‘Met Rohit and Virat today’, the famous supporter of the Sri Lankan cricket team captioned his post while expressing his delight at meeting the current and former skipper of the Indian cricket team after their famous win over arch-rivals Pakistan.

Senanayake had attended Virat and his wife Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception in Mumbai. The event had taken place shortly after they tied the knot in December 2017.

Gayan Senanayake, a fan of Sri Lankan cricket team seen at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/gzh3dvkR2K — Darshana Sanjeewa Balasuriya__ (@sanjeewadara) December 27, 2017

Team India will next take on Hong Kong in their second Group A match in Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday (August 31) in Dubai. A win over Hong Kong will ensure that Rohit Sharma’s side will top Group A standing and book their place in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup event.

Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the highest-run scorer in the T20I format of the game. Rohit accomplished this feat during India’s Asia Cup 2022 opener against Pakistan in Dubai. In the eighth over of India’s innings bowled by Mohammed Nawaz, Rohit hit it big over the long-on region with impeccable timing, sending the ball for a six. With this, he became the highest run-scorer in the shortest format of the game.

Now he has a total of 3,499 runs across 125 innings in 133 games at an average of 32.10. He has four centuries and 27 half-centuries to his name in the shortest format, with the best individual score of 118. He has gone past New Zealand batter Martin Guptill, who currently has 3,497 runs under his belt.

