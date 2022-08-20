Let's get honest about it. The last time India met Pakistan, they were unprepared. Coming into the ICC tournament after a long IPL 2021, Indian players were already tired and there were not many days to recuperate, refresh. There was not even time to plan for the opponents as seen in the first game vs Pakistan. Virat Kohli-led India seemed clueless against their arch-rivals for the first time in years. India had picked a wrong side, with R Ashwin making a sudden comeback and a rookie Varun Chakravarthy given a game out of the blue. There was no Yuzvendra Chahal as well. The writing was on the wall and the 10-wicket loss hurt India's chances in the competition massively.

But that was a big learning as well. Since the day Rohit Sharma has taken charge of the team, he has asked players to play with a different approach, attack and attack. The playing XI looks settled with many players fighting for spots. Return of fit Hardik Pandya is a huge boost too as he is a viable bowling option now. India seem to be on the right path ahead of the 2022 edition set to be played in Australia later this year.

The Asia Cup 2022 is a great tournament to get warmed up for the big-ticket event in Australia and if India are able to cross this one big hurdle or solve this tough puzzle, then they will become invincible against Pakistan. It is their opening bowling duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah. In the Asia Cup 2022 clash, you will probably see these two opening the bowling for Pakistan. They have raw pace, hit the right spot and can startle the batter.

Shaheen had wrecked havoc in his new spell, dismissing Rohit and KL Rahul in the opening game of T20 World Cup last year. He is famous for his first-over dismissals. He comes into the game ready to bowl his finest deliveries in the first over to shock the opponent. And now he has got huge support from the other end. Naseem Shah seems to have developed the same killer instinct. In the 2 ODIs vs Netherlands, Naseem has dismissed opening batters twice in the opening over itself.

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid need to chalk out plans to evade this huge threat that Pakistan possess as if these 2 pacers have a good day, they can demolish the Indian batting lineup.