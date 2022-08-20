Team India are set to begin their Asia Cup title defense from August 28 as the Men in Blue will take arch-rivals Pakistan in the opener of the Asia Cup 2022. The two sides will face each other after meeting in the T20 World Cup 2021 last in which the Men in Green humiliated Virat Kohli-led India with a 10-wicket victory. Notably, it will the same ground where the last match was played between the two Asian giants, the Dubai International Stadium.

Speaking on Star Sports' show 'Follow the Blues', Rohit opened up on his mindset as the captain of the side and also revealed how he tries to deal with players who are struggling to find form due to pressure.

"For me as a captain, it is very important that we create an environment for the players where they don't feel that it's a very high-pressure environment. We try and create (an environment) for the guys to come out in this team and try have fun and enjoy each other's company. Because I strongly feel that it's important not to allow the pressure to creep in too much," said Rohit.

Talking about struggling form, there is one name that comes to mind recently, which is Virat Kohli. The right-hander has been struggling for runs since IPL 2022. Later on, in the England tour too he was dismissed for small scores followed up by the rest for West Indies and Zimbabwe tours. Surely, when Kohli comes back into the side, he will have pressure as the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, and more were dropped from the team for the Asia Cup 2022.

Rohit further spoke on helping his teammates to deal with pressure and what kind of environment he wants to create in the dressing room to help them. He said, "When you know certain players are going through tough times, we try to give them a clear understanding of what’s happening. Making him understand what we expect from him, his role in this team, and all those kind of things.

"That is where the individual can blossom because when we give them the clarity of what the team is expecting from you, I think he will be able to work towards that direction and he can work on his game in many ways and then improve his game as well. So, I think those are the things that I always keep in mind," added the Indian captain.