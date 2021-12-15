AUS vs ENG 2nd Test, Ashes 2021 Live streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs England Test match live in India?

England might not have beaten Australia in a pink-ball Test, but the Joe Root-led side will have to overcome its disappointment of losing the first Test by nine wickets and make a fresh start when the second Ashes Test begins at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (December 16).

Australia have a perfect record in day-night Tests, winning all eight they have played so far, while the tourists, by contrast, have won one and lost three of the four day-nighters they have played so far. To add to the uphill task for Root is the fact that England have not won a Test in Australia since 2010/11, losing 10 of their past 11 games in the format Down Under.

Still, the side will go into the match with plenty of optimism as senior pros James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who have taken over 1100 Test wickets among themselves, are fit and expected to return for the clash. Not to forget that both Root and Dawid Malan were in good nick in The Gabba Gabba Test, notching fine half-centuries, while Haseeb Hameed and Ollie Pope each produced encouraging innings.

Of course, Australia will go into the match on a high but injury to key pace bowler Josh Hazlewood, would have dampened their spirits. With the ball, every member of their attack performed in Brisbane, and with the bat there was plenty to be happy about right from batting stalwart David Warner's 94 to Travis Head's fine ton.

If the hosts maintain similar standards at the Adelaide Oval, they will be hard to beat.

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon.

England XI: Joe Root (c), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Where will Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test match be played?

The second Ashes Test match will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

When and what time will Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test match begin?

The Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test match will begin at 9:30 AM IST on Thursday (December 16th). The toss will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

Which channel will telecast Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test match in India?

The Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test match will be telecasted live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test match?

The Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test match can be streamed live on the Sony Liv app.