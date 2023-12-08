The recent controversial comments of Mitchell Johnson towards his former Australia teammate David Warner have been in the headlines for a while, with the former pacer criticising his spot in the Test series against Pakistan. In what will be Warner's final Test with Australia, Johnson believes that the veteran should not get a 'hero's sendoff' and he questioned why an out of form (in Tests) player is getting to handpick his own farewell series.

"It would not be a summer of cricket without a headline," Warner was quoted by Fox Sports.

"It is what it is. Everyone is entitled to an opinion. But moving forward, we are looking to a nice Test over in the west." ('Arrogant And Utterly Classless Individual...': Sreesanth's Comment On Gautam Gambhir's 'Smiling' Social Media Post)

"I resonate with where I grew up. For me, it was a great upbringing with my parents, but it taught me everyday ... to work hard. My parents ingrained that into me," he said.

Despite some nasty comments by Johnson, Warner had a pretty mature take on the comments made against him by the former Australia pacer

"When you get on to the world stage, you don't realise what goes with that there is a lot of media. A lot of criticism.

"But there are also a lot of positives. And I think what is more important is what you see today, people coming out here to support cricket, Australian cricket, and cricket in general. It is fantastic."

Warner also received support from his skipper Pat Cummins, who was also targeted by Johnson last year. (Virat Kohli Set To Be Replaced By Ishan Kishan At No.3 In Team India's T20 Team: Reports/0

"I think we protect each other a lot. We have been through a lot over the years. Our boys, I've played alongside someone like Davey or Steve (Smith) for a dozen years now. (We are) fiercely protective of each other," he said.

"It is hard to say (what Mitch's motivation is). You have to ask Mitch. But there are so many things we should be celebrating about Australian cricket at the moment," he asserted.

In 20 Tests from 2022-23, Warner has scored 936 runs in 36 innings at an average of 26.74, with just one century and four half-centuries. This is in stark contrast with the opener's white-ball form, which has been consistent in the 2020s as well.

Australian selectors have stayed by Warner during the rough patch, which has included two dismissals in the 90s, and are currently deciding his replacement beyond Sydney. In recent days, the playing group has been equally encouraging.

"I think we protect each other a lot. We've been through a lot over the years, our boys. Someone like Davey or Steve [Smith], I've played with them for a dozen years now so we're fiercely protective of each other. Sometimes you've got to remind yourself of the amount of positive support that is out there," Cummins was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Warner has been named in the 14-man squad for the first Test against Pakistan, starting on December 14. The opener, who wants to conclude his career on a high note, said he learned a long time ago to knuckle down in the face of criticism such as Johnson's.

"My parents ingrained that into me. They taught me every day to fight and work hard. When you go onto the world stage and you don't realise what comes with that, it's a lot of media, a lot of criticism but a lot of positive. I think what's more important is what you see here today, the people coming out to support cricket," he said. (With ANI inputs)