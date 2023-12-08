Former India cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Sreesanth got into a heated argument during the Legends League Cricket (LLC) match between the India Capitals and Gujarat Giants. On Thursday morning, a video of an argument between these two former players surfaced on the internet. Gautam, leading India Capitals, could be seen in an argument with the former Indian pacer, who was playing for Gujarat. Other players and the umpire had to separate the two.

Meanwhile, Gambhir has not made any direct comment on the matter, but he shared a cryptic post on the former Indian pacer on social media. On Thursday, Gambhir shared a cryptic post minutes after a video of him emerged on social media in which he was seen arguing with former Indian pacer Sreesanth in the LLC match between the India Capitals and Gujarat Giants. (Gautam Gambhir Vs Virat Kohli To Gambhir Vs Sreesanth: 5 Times India Legend Was Involved In Heated Spats - In Pics)

"Smile when the world is all about attention!" said the caption of Gambhir's post, which featured a picture of him smiling.

Check out the post here:

However, Sreesanth did not waste time and gave a raging reply to Gambhir's Instagram post in the comments section, in which the former India pacer called Gambhir an 'arrogant and utterly classless individual' for his behaviour on the pitch.

Sreesanth also said that Gambhir has no authority to speak in such a manner. (WATCH: Sreesanth Accuses Gambhir Of Using Offensive Language In Legends League Cricket Spat)

"You have exceeded the boundaries of a sportsman and a brother, and above all, you represent the people. Yet, you continue to engage in conflicts with every cricketer. What is the matter with you? All I did was smile and observe, and you labelled me a fixer? Seriously? Are you above the Supreme Court? You have no authority to speak in such a manner and say whatever you please. You even verbally abused the umpires, and yet you speak of smiling? You are an arrogant and utterly classless individual who lacks any form of respect for those who supported you. Until yesterday, I always held respect for you and your family," Sreesanth wrote in the comments section.

S Sreesanth's comment on Gautam Gambhir's Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/uko7yfvqWX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 7, 2023

Sreesanth also revealed that Gambhir used cuss words towards the umpires and himself. While concluding, the former pacer said that he would never forgive Gambhir for what he did.

"However, you used the derogatory term "fixer" not just once, but seven or eight times. You even resorted to using the F-word towards the umpires and myself, persistently trying to provoke me. Anyone who has experienced what I have endured would never forgive you. Deep down, you know that what you said and did was wrong. I'm sure even God won't forgive you. You didn't even come to the field after that... Come on, God is watching everything," he concluded.

Coming to the match, a half-century from Gambhir (51) and knocks from Ben Dunk (30) and Bharat Chipli (35) powered the India Capitals to 223/7 in 20 overs. Rajat Bhatia (2/37) was the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat. In the chase of 224, Gujarat got big contributions from Chris Gayle (84) and Kevin O'Brien (57), but some great death bowling made sure that Gujarat fell 12 runs short. The India Capitals will now meet the Manipal Tigers in Qualifiers II on December 7, 2023.