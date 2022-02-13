हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Australia vs Sri Lanka 2022

AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Australia vs Sri Lanka: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 2nd T20 at Sydney Cricket Ground from 1.40 PM IST February 13

Check AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction for Australia vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20.

Source: Twitter

Australia and Sri Lanka will once again lock horns for the 2nd T20I of the series on Sunday (February 13). The Aussies won the first match by 20 runs, batting first, after 20 overs they were 149/9. Ben McDermott's innings of 53 runs off 41 balls helped them put up a fair target for Sri Lanka.

However, Sri Lanka failed to chase the target down and could only score 122 runs after 20 overs. Australia's impressive bowling attack did the job as Josh Hazelwood completed his spell with figures 4/12 and leg-spinner Adam Zampa picked up 3 wickets for just 18 runs winning the player of the match award. Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga was also impressive with the ball as he sent three big names of Australia back to the pavilion - Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell and skipper Aaron Finch.

Match Details

Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground

Date & Time: February 13th at 1.40 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app

Australia vs Sri Lanka My Dream11 Team 2nd T20I

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal

Batters: Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood (vc), Adam Zampa, Binura Fernando

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-Captain: Josh Hazelwood

AUS vs SL Playing XIs 2nd T20I

Australia: Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SL Dream11 Team/ AUS Dream11 Team/ SRI LANKA Dream11 Player List/ AUSTRALIA Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Australia vs Sri Lanka/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.

