Bismah Maroof’s Pakistan women cricket team will take on Australia in their final Group A match of the women’s cricket tournament in Commonwealth Games 2022 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Wednesday (August 3). Pakistan team will be playing for just pride as they are already out of semifinal contention after losing both their matches against Barbados and India.

Meg Lanning-led Australia, on the other hand, are in top form having decimated Barbados in their last match by bowling them out for just 64. Australia have already booked their place in the semifinals and will be looking to enter the last four stage with a flawless record.

The match will be played on Wednesday (August 3).

The match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The match will start at 330 PM IST.

The match will be available on Sony Six Network in India.

The match will be streamed live on SonyLiv website and app.