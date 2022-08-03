NewsCricket
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

AUS-W vs PAK-W Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Live in India

AUS-W vs PAK-W Group A CWG 2022 LIVE Streaming Details: Check When and Where to watch Meg Lanning-led Team India face Bismah Maroof’s Pakistan Cricket Match LIVE.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 01:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AUS-W vs PAK-W Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Live in India

Bismah Maroof’s Pakistan women cricket team will take on Australia in their final Group A match of the women’s cricket tournament in Commonwealth Games 2022 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Wednesday (August 3). Pakistan team will be playing for just pride as they are already out of semifinal contention after losing both their matches against Barbados and India.

Meg Lanning-led Australia, on the other hand, are in top form having decimated Barbados in their last match by bowling them out for just 64. Australia have already booked their place in the semifinals and will be looking to enter the last four stage with a flawless record.

Match Details

When will the Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played on Wednesday (August 3).

Where will the Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will the Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match start?

The Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match will start at 330 PM IST.

How can I watch Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match?

The Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be available on Sony Six Network in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match?

The Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv website and app.

Live Tv

Commonwealth Games 2022CWG 2022Australia Vs PakistanAUS-W vs PAK-WAUS-W vs PAK-W LiveBismah MaroofMeg Lanning

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand in 4 points why Zawahiri's death is important for India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How much effort did Pingali Venkaiah put into designing the tricolour?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA Video
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts