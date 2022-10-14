Australia vs England 3rd T20 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch AUS vs ENG 3rd T20 online and on TV?

World T20 champions Australia will take on England in the third and final T20I match of the series at Canberra on Friday (October 14). Jos Buttler’s England have already won the series after taking a 2-0 lead earlier this week, winning both the matches by eight runs.

Aaron Finch-led Australia will look to sign off from the series with a win heading into the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 where they will defend their crown from next week. Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood said there was no question over Glenn Maxwell’s place in the side heading into this month's T20 World Cup with the nation's third most capped T20 player a proven matchwinner with bat and ball.

Maxwell is celebrating his 34th birthday on Friday. Such has been the consistency of Maxwell’s career for Australia in the shortest format that his current runs drought is the longest he’s gone without reaching 10 across his 93 T20 internationals. He’s also only taken three wickets this year but has maintained an impressive economy rate of 7.35 and will be a crucial part of Australia’s attack during the World Cup in delivering the balance of the fifth bowler's overs alongside fellow allrounders Marcus Stoinis and Mitch Marsh.

With sealing the series, will be desperate to avoid an embarrassing whitewash at



Can the hosts turn up the heat in final #AUSvENG T20I?



- https://t.co/mcTowsKG6t #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/t7GG6eOiUX — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) October 14, 2022

“I’ve played a lot with Glenn lately, in particular at RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and obviously the Australian team, but all three aspects of the game he’s outstanding,” Hazlewood told reporters in Canberra today following this week’s eight-run loss to England at Manuka Oval.

“He’s just that close to winning a game for us off his own bat or the ball or in the field. So he’s a key part of our team and just adds that balance beautifully,” Hazlewood added.

Match Details

When will Australia vs England 3rd T20 match take place?

The Australia vs England 3rd T20 match will be played on Friday, October 14.

Where will Australia vs England 2nd T20 match take place?

The Australia vs England 3rd T20 match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

What time will Australia vs England 3rd T20 match begin?

The Australia vs England 3rd T20 match will begin at 140 PM IST. The toss will take place at 110pm IST.

Where can you watch Australia vs England 3rd T20 match live on TV in India?

The Australia vs England 3rd T20 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Australia vs England 3rd T20 match live streaming in India?

The Australia vs England 3rd T20 match will be available on SonyLiv website and app.

Australia vs England 3rd T20 Predicted 11

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins

England: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler (C), Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood