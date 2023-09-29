Axar Patel Deletes Cryptic Instagram Post After R Ashwin Replaces Him In Cricket World Cup 2023 Squad

In a surprising turn of events, Axar Patel, the dynamic left-arm spinning all-rounder, was sidelined from India's World Cup 2023 squad due to a quadricep injury, making way for the seasoned off-spinner R Ashwin. The decision raised eyebrows, and Axar's recent Instagram story has only added fuel to the fire, hinting at possible discontentment over the selection.

The Shocking Injury and Squad Swap

Axar Patel, who was initially named in India's 15-man provisional World Cup squad, suffered a left quadriceps strain injury during the Asia Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh. This injury kept him out of the Asia Cup final, which saw Washington Sundar filling his shoes. Furthermore, he missed the subsequent ODI series against Australia, where R Ashwin marked his comeback with an impressive performance, securing his spot in the World Cup squad.

Axar's Cryptic Instagram Story

Amidst the buzz surrounding Ashwin's inclusion, Axar Patel took to Instagram to share his thoughts, albeit briefly. He posted a now-deleted story with a cryptic caption: "Should have taken science instead of commerce and hired a better PR." This statement immediately caught the attention of fans and the cricketing community, leaving them speculating about its intended target.

The Controversial Interpretation

Axar's Instagram post quickly went viral, with fans and experts interpreting it as a veiled dig at R Ashwin. The reference to taking science over commerce and hiring better public relations raised eyebrows, particularly because Ashwin is known for his candidness about his professional life and has a strong social media presence. Although Axar promptly removed the story, screenshots had already circulated widely, igniting a debate among fans.

Injury Concerns and Fan Speculations

Some fans questioned the severity of Axar Patel's injury, speculating that it might not be as major or long-term as suggested by the team management. They wondered if his omission was solely due to his injury or if there were other factors at play.

A Deja Vu Moment for Axar

This is not the first time Axar Patel has faced a last-minute World Cup squad change. In the 2021 T20 World Cup, he was replaced by Shardul Thakur just before the tournament commenced, marking a sense of déjà vu for the talented all-rounder.