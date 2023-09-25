Babar Azam Fined By Punjab Motorway Police, Pakistan Captain Faces Penalty For Overspeeding

Pakistan's cricket sensation and skipper, Babar Azam, has once again found himself in the spotlight, and this time it's not for his elegant batting or remarkable captaincy. The Punjab Motorway Police recently slapped Babar Azam with a fine for exceeding the speed limit on the highway. This incident marks the latest in a series of encounters between the cricket star and law enforcement. Moreover, an unexpected declaration by an American YouTuber has set social media abuzz, intensifying the friendly rivalry between Indian and Pakistani cricket fans.

Babar's Need for Speed

Babar Azam's penchant for speed has landed him in hot water once again. This time, while cruising along the highway, the Punjab Motorway Police had to intervene as he exceeded the speed limit. Although the exact amount of the fine hasn't been disclosed, it highlights the importance of obeying traffic laws for everyone, even cricketing stars.

IShowSpeed's Surprising Declaration

In a twist that no one saw coming, American YouTuber IShowSpeed caused a stir in the cricketing world when he declared Virat Kohli as the "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time) on one of Babar Azam's Instagram posts. Babar had posted a dashing photo of himself in a suit, expecting admiration from his fans, but it was Speed's comment that stole the spotlight.

Banter on Social Media

The comment quickly caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts and ignited a hilarious banter between Indian and Pakistani fans on social media. Indian fans, in particular, couldn't resist the opportunity to join the fun. They flooded the comment section with playful jibes, creatively morphing Kohli's name into "Whyraat Kohli."

A Journalistic Misstep

In an attempt to add context to the situation, Pakistani journalist @_FaridKhan praised Babar Azam as a "global brand" in a tweet that included a screenshot of Speed's comment. However, it didn't take long for eagle-eyed fans to point out the journalist's error. They clarified that Speed had, in fact, showered praise on Kohli and not Babar.

The Backlash

Despite the humorous nature of the incident, some fans accused the journalist of sensationalism and attempting to stir controversy for the sake of clicks and impressions. This episode serves as a testament to the passion and fervour that cricket fans from both India and Pakistan bring to their discussions, even on social media.