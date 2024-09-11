Babar Azam Poor Form Continues In Champions One-Day Cup As Well, Gets Bowled Against Local Spinner - Watch

As Pakistan’s cricketing community gears up for the much-anticipated Champions One-Day Cup, a recent practice match has spotlighted both promise and concern among the country's top players. Held ahead of the tournament's official start on September 12, the encounter between Stallions and Lions provided a mixed bag of performances, with Shan Masood standing out while Babar Azam faced yet another disappointing outing.

Babar Azam's Disheartening Performance



Babar Azam, Pakistan’s white-ball captain and a leading figure in the cricketing world, entered the practice match with high expectations. His recent struggles have been a topic of widespread discussion, and fans were hopeful he would use this opportunity to regain his form. Unfortunately, Babar's performance did not meet these expectations.



In the match, Babar was dismissed for just 20 runs, falling prey to a spinner's delivery from Mohammad Asghar. His attempt to play a sweeping shot, a risky move that ultimately failed, resulted in his dismissal. This failure continues a troubling trend for Babar, who has struggled for consistency in recent months.



Shan Masood's Resilient Innings



While Babar’s performance was underwhelming, Shan Masood provided a glimmer of hope for the Stallions. The Pakistan Test captain demonstrated resilience and skill, scoring a solid 90 runs from 80 balls before being caught out. Masood’s innings was marked by a disciplined approach and effective shot selection, contrasting sharply with Babar's struggles.



Masood’s performance is a positive sign as the Champions One-Day Cup approaches. His ability to anchor the innings and score runs under pressure will be crucial for his team’s success in the tournament.



The Broader Context of Babar’s Struggles



Babar Azam's recent form has been a significant concern. His performance in the Test series against Bangladesh was notably poor, including a duck in the series opener and modest scores in subsequent innings. This ongoing struggle has seen him slip in international rankings and has attracted criticism from fans and experts alike.



The practice match performance has added to the scrutiny, with social media reactions highlighting fans’ frustration. Babar’s tendency to be dismissed by spinners and his recent lack of big scores have only intensified the debate about his current form and his role in the upcoming Test series against England.



Champions One-Day Cup: An Important Prelude



The Champions One-Day Cup, commencing on September 12 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, represents a crucial phase for Pakistan’s cricketers. For Babar Azam, the tournament is an opportunity to turn his fortunes around and build confidence ahead of the Test series. Conversely, Shan Masood’s strong showing in the practice match could be a significant boost for his team.