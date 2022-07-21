Pakistan created history in the first Test vs Sri Lanka at Galle, that concluded on July 20. The Babar Azam-led side chased down a record 342-run target to take 1-0 lead in the two-match series. There were many stars for Pakistan in this match. Babar hit a magnificent ton in the first innings that helped Pakistan stay afloat in the contest. Shaheen Shah Afridi, before he injured his knee, picked up 4 wickets in the first innings. But their biggest star turned out to be Abdullah Shafique, who hit a slow 160 coming off 480 balls to take the side home. He was a key component in Pakistan pulling off their second-highest successful run chase in the history of their criket.

Sweating it out at practice _



Pakistan prepare for their next clash in the tri-series _#BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/v7pVuHcjRG — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 21, 2022

Post the win, he and Babar cut the cake as the team celebrated the historic win with a view of the Indian ocean in the backdrop. In this Babar era, Pakistan are playing fearless cricket and are winning games from jaws of defear. The competitive spirit has only gone up since he became the captain. Yet former Pakistan captain found a huge captaincy error on Babar's part in the first Test. Afridi said that Babar captained the team well but he was wrong to send Hasan Ali at No 7 in the lineup in the second innings in place of Mohammad Nawaz, who eventually remained unbeaten on 19 in the match.

'I felt they shouldn't have promoted Hasan Ali at that time. Because it was a left-arm spinner who was taking most of the wickets. I felt Nawaz should have come to the crease after Salman's wicket. I know it was the the captain's decision, though, it isn't necessary that I am right and he is wrong," Afridi said on Samaa.

Pakistan play their second Test from July 24 at Galle International stadium.