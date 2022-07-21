NewsCricket
SL VS PAK

SL vs PAK: Shahid Afridi slams captain Babar Azam's THIS decision despite win in 1st Test

Post the win, he and Babar cut the cake as the team celebrated the historic win with a view of the Indian ocean in the backdrop. In this Babar era, Pakistan are playing fearless cricket and are winning games from jaws of defear. The competitive spirit has only gone up since he became the captain. Yet former Pakistan captain found a huge captaincy error on Babar's part in the first Test. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 06:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

SL vs PAK: Shahid Afridi slams captain Babar Azam's THIS decision despite win in 1st Test

Pakistan created history in the first Test vs Sri Lanka at Galle, that concluded on July 20. The Babar Azam-led side chased down a record 342-run target to take 1-0 lead in the two-match series. There were many stars for Pakistan in this match. Babar hit a magnificent ton in the first innings that helped Pakistan stay afloat in the contest. Shaheen Shah Afridi, before he injured his knee, picked up 4 wickets in the first innings. But their biggest star turned out to be Abdullah Shafique, who hit a slow 160 coming off 480 balls to take the side home. He was a key component in Pakistan pulling off their second-highest successful run chase in the history of their criket. 

Post the win, he and Babar cut the cake as the team celebrated the historic win with a view of the Indian ocean in the backdrop. In this Babar era, Pakistan are playing fearless cricket and are winning games from jaws of defear. The competitive spirit has only gone up since he became the captain. Yet former Pakistan captain found a huge captaincy error on Babar's part in the first Test. Afridi said that Babar captained the team well but he was wrong to send Hasan Ali at No 7 in the lineup in the second innings in place of Mohammad Nawaz, who eventually remained unbeaten on 19 in the match. 

'I felt they shouldn't have promoted Hasan Ali at that time. Because it was a left-arm spinner who was taking most of the wickets. I felt Nawaz should have come to the crease after Salman's wicket. I know it was the the captain's decision, though, it isn't necessary that I am right and he is wrong," Afridi said on Samaa. 

Pakistan play their second Test from July 24 at Galle International stadium. 

SL vs PAKShahid AfridiBabar AzamSri Lanka vs PakistanSri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st TestShahid Afridi on Babar Azam

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 99% of world's population forced to breathe poisonous air, says report
DNA Video
DNA: Ocean warns humans over increasing garbage?
DNA Video
DNA: Punjab Police shot dead two killers of Moosewala in encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Dollar Vs Rupee -- How fall in currency will affect India?
DNA Video
DNA: Rupee Vs Dollar -- Why 'strong' India's rupee is 'weak'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What does historical fall in rupee means, explains Anil Singhvi
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence in the country against the mining mafia?
DNA Video
DNA: Mining Mafia -- Analysis of India's biggest robbery
DNA Video
DNA: Who are looking at 'caste' of Agniveers?