Pakistan vs West Indies 2021

Babar Azam’s Pakistan set THIS new record with win in first T20 against Windies

Pakistan’s 18th T20 win in 2021 was an improvement on their record of 17 victories in 2018. The second and third matches in the series will be played on Tuesday (December 14) and Thursday (December 16) respectively. 

Babar Azam's Pakistan set THIS new record with win in first T20 against Windies
Pakistan defeated West Indies by 63 runs to record their 18th T20 win in the calendar year. (Photo: Reuters)

Pakistan became the first men’s team to win 18 T20 international matches in a calendar year as they beat West Indies by 63 runs in the first game of their three-match series on Monday (December 13). Mohammad Rizwan (78) and Haider Ali (68) put on a dominant batting performance as Pakistan set the tourists a target of 201 in Karachi.

The bowlers finished the job for the home team after Mohammad Wasim picked up four wickets and Shadab Khan took three as West Indies were skittled out for 137. Pakistan’s 18th T20 win in 2021 was an improvement on their record of 17 victories in 2018.

The second and third matches in the series will be played on Tuesday (December 14) and Thursday (December 16) respectively. The teams are scheduled to play three one-day internationals after the T20 series.

The West Indies folded for 137 in 19 overs as Wasim bowled impressive yorkers to claim his career-best figures, and Shadab Khan grabbed 3/17. “Rizwan and Haider Ali played handy knocks and the way (Mohammad) Nawaz finished was outstanding,” Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said.

Babar added that the way the West Indies batsmen struggled against the spin of Shadab and Nawaz was encouragement to pick an extra spinner for the remaining two T20s. The visitors are touring without several T20 specialists, and suffered a major blow on Saturday when fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell and allrounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers were ruled out of the series after testing positive for the coronavirus in Karachi.

The West Indies gave debuts to fast bowler Dominic Drakes, who claimed 1/43, and batsman Shamarh Brooks, who made 5. “We gave away 20 runs more in the field and there were a few boundaries off the edges, too,” stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran said. “I loved the effort and energy from the guys tonight. We are a young side, but it all comes down to execution.”

(with Agencies inputs)

